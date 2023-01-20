Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 493.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

