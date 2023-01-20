Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.64.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

