Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Graco by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.