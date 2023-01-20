Graham Lilley Sells 65,000 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.99), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,039,048.20).
GlobalData Price Performance
Shares of DATA opened at GBX 1,285 ($15.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.91. GlobalData Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 900 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,448 ($17.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6,425.00.
About GlobalData
