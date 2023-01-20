Graham Lilley Sells 65,000 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.99), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,039,048.20).

GlobalData Price Performance

Shares of DATA opened at GBX 1,285 ($15.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.91. GlobalData Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 900 ($10.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,448 ($17.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6,425.00.

Get GlobalData alerts:

About GlobalData

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.