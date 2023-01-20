Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 337.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Tesla by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

