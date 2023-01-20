Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,197 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

