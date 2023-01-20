Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 106,802 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

