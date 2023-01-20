Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 32,597 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $348.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $473.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.68.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.24.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

