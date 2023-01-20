Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 91,087 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

