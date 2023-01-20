Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

