Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

