Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.27% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,198,000 after acquiring an additional 383,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $32.57 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

