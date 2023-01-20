Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 522,665 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 522,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

