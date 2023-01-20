Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.03 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $343.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.78.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

