Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

