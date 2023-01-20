Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.94 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Ciena worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,080,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

