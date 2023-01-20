Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $10.57 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

