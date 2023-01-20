Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $10.71 Million Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,712,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.45% of EnerSys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 183,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EnerSys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

