Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $67.15 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

