Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 202,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after acquiring an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.