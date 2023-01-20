Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $237.53. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

