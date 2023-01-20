Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 329,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.63 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

