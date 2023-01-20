Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 907.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $22,006,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Cowen decreased their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,565 shares of company stock worth $5,253,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $132.00 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

