Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,976,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,253,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

