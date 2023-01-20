Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 367,800 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 367,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

