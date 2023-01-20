Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 51,652 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.47 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

