Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 67,516 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CDW by 45.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in CDW by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

