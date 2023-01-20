Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 77,445 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of Qualys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 68.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

