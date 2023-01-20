Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Generac by 20.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 31.6% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

