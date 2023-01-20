Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 124 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $623.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $640.50. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.