Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,725 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Down 4.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $247.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

