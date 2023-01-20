Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,003 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

