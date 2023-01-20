Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,231 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Loews worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 18.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.07 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

