Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 49,576 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.