Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $9.65 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Mizuho began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Bill.com Stock Down 3.7 %

BILL stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.