Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 406,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.97.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

