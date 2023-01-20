Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

