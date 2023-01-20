Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

