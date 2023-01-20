Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $450.55 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $670.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.