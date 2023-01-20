Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 463,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.