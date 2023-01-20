Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Incyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 88,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.88 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

