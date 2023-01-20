GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.47) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) price objective on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price objective on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).
GSK Stock Performance
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,410.80 ($17.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,301.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,421.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,454.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83).
GSK Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at GSK
In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Insiders bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last 90 days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
