GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.47) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.43) price objective on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price objective on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,410.80 ($17.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,301.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,421.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,454.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Insiders bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last 90 days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.