Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

