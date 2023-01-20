Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 220.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

