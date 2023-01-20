Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 163,959 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

