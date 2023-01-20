Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

