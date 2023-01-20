Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.45.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $184.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.82. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

