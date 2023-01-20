Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

