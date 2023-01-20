Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,186 shares of company stock worth $275,507 and have sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

