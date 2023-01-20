Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $236.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

